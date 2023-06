Saudi, China energy officials discuss sector role in Vision 2030, Belt and Road plan

3 June 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Energy officials from Saudi Arabia and China discussed the sector’s role in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plans and Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with his Chinese counterpart Zhang Jianhua and discussed efforts on both sides to diversify their economies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The meeting discussed areas of cooperation between the two sides and stressed the importance of ensuring the security of energy supply,” the SPA report said.

“The two sides also discussed potential cooperation in crude-to-chemicals projects(C2C), innovative uses of hydrocarbons, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy; nuclear fuel; the national projects for uranium exploration and mining; projects for electricity, renewable energy, clean hydrogen; and energy efficiency,” it added.

The meeting reportedly noted the means of combating climate challenges by adopting the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) – a framework to address climate challenges and manage emissions, mainly using carbon removal technologies.

