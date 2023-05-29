Xi Jinping: Guarding tropical rainforest

29 May 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

"The tropical rainforest in Hainan belongs to the province itself, the people of the whole country, and mother Earth. It is a national treasure," Chinese President Xi Jinping said, Azernews report, citing Xinhua.

The construction of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park is an epitome of China's achievements in biodiversity conservation. A beautiful China where humanity and nature coexist in harmony is turning from a blueprint to a reality.

