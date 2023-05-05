China, Russia pledge to boost ties, SCO cooperation

5 May 2023 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

China and Russia have agreed to further develop bilateral relations and build the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) into a platform for mutually beneficial cooperation, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Thursday on the sidelines of the SCO foreign ministers' meeting, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that China is ready to join hands with Russia to implement the important consensuses reached between heads of state of the two countries and strengthen strategic communication.

The two countries have conducted frequent exchanges at all levels and strengthened cooperation in various fields, said Qin.

Lavrov said that Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia in March has injected great impetus into the development of bilateral relations. Russia is willing to jointly push forward cooperation with China in various areas and elevate bilateral ties to a new high.

Both sides agreed to plan and arrange high-level exchanges and exchanges at various levels, enhance economic and trade cooperation, deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and facilitate personnel exchanges.

They vowed to enhance communication and coordination with other SCO member states, and maintain the SCO solidarity and cooperation so as to build the SCO into a platform for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to enhance coordination and cooperation within BRICS, Group of 20, the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks, oppose all forms of hegemonism, safeguard the common interests of emerging market economies and developing countries, and uphold international fairness and justice.

