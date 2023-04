1 April 2023 07:30 (UTC+04:00)

Japan bans Russia-bound exports of steel, aluminum and aircraft including drones in its latest sanction against Moscow, the trade ministry said on Friday.

The measure, which also prohibits Japanese entities from exporting a wide variety of industrial items such as construction machinery, ship engines, testing equipment and optical devices to Russia, will go into effect on April 7, the ministry said in a statement.

---

