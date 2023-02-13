Israeli president urges gov't to delay judicial overhaul

13 February 2023 22:57 (UTC+04:00)

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Sunday called on the government to delay its controversial judicial overhaul plan and engage in negotiations with its political opponents to search for a compromise.

Herzog made the call in a rare address to the nation, broadcasted on the country's three main TV channels on prime time. His address comes a day before the plan will be brought for a first reading, out of three, in the parliament.

The vote is a first step towards the implementation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right coalition, which is facing fierce opposition from vast portions of Israeli society.

Herzog implored Netanyahu to suspend the scheduled Monday vote and instead initiate a dialogue with his opponents. He said that both sides hold valid arguments and provided a five-principle plan as a starting point for their discourse.

Herzog, whose position is largely ceremonial, warned that the plan would "compromise Israeli democracy."

Netanyahu's office didn't issue an immediate response.

---

