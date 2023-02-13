Israeli president urges gov't to delay judicial overhaul
Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Sunday called on the government to delay its controversial judicial overhaul plan and engage in negotiations with its political opponents to search for a compromise.
Herzog made the call in a rare address to the nation, broadcasted on the country's three main TV channels on prime time. His address comes a day before the plan will be brought for a first reading, out of three, in the parliament.
The vote is a first step towards the implementation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right coalition, which is facing fierce opposition from vast portions of Israeli society.
Herzog implored Netanyahu to suspend the scheduled Monday vote and instead initiate a dialogue with his opponents. He said that both sides hold valid arguments and provided a five-principle plan as a starting point for their discourse.
Herzog, whose position is largely ceremonial, warned that the plan would "compromise Israeli democracy."
Netanyahu's office didn't issue an immediate response.
---
