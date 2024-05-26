Naval Forces' military unit holds Open Doors Day on the eve of Independence Day [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

26 May 2024 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Naval Forces' military unit has held Open Doors Day on the eve of Azerbaijan Independence Day ( May 28), Azernews reports citing the Defense Ministry.

First, flowers were laid in front of the monument erected in the military unit’s territory in memory of the Shehids, and tribute was paid to their memory.

At the event, attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the public, media representatives, Shehids’ families and relatives of servicemen, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and the Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Congratulations of the Minister of Defense and other senior officials of the Ministry were conveyed to the military unit’s personnel. It was noted that the Azerbaijan Army is becoming stronger and its combat readiness is increasing daily under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. It was also emphasized that the Army is consistently capable of defending the country's territorial integrity.

The participants were provided with detailed information about the military unit’s formation and combat path. It was noted that since its establishment, the military unit has constantly courageously fought in battles for the territorial integrity of our lands. Many servicemen of the military unit were awarded various orders and medals for the worthy fulfillment of the tasks set during the defense of the Motherland.

Then the guests watched the exemplary performances of the marine special forces.

The distinguished servicemen were awarded with honorary diplomas and valuable gifts.

Following the completion of the official part, a festive table was organized for military personnel and guests with the participation of the military unit’s command.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz