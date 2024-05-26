National paralympian crowned four-time World champion

26 May 2024 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani paraathlete Lamiya Valiyeva has earned her fourth world championship title by triumphing at the Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships held in Japan, Azernews reports.

She gained her second victory in Kobe by crossing the finish line with a time of 55.03 seconds in the women's 400m T13 Final.

Earlier, she emerged victorious in the women's 100m T13 Final with a time of 11.94 seconds.

Recall that Lamiya Valiyeva won a gold medal in the 100 and 400 metres at the World Championships 2023 in Paris.

Valiyeva represented Azerbaijan at the 2020 Summer Paralympics and won a gold medal in the 400 metres T13 event and a silver medal in the 100 metres T13 event.

