Azerbaijani Ombudsman participates in execution of Pardon decree [PHOTOS]

26 May 2024 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has participated in the execution of the another Pardon decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The Ombudsman visited the prison No. 4 of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice in connection with the execution of the Amnesty Order.

Sabina Aliyeva congratulated the convicts on their amnesty at the event organized in connection with the execution of the Pardon decree, noting that the signing of the Amnesty Order on the eve of May 28 - Independence Day is another manifestation of the attention paid to human rights and freedom in Azerbaijan.

The Ombudsman underlined that the Amnesty decrees signed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the amnesty acts adopted at the initiative of the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva are a real indicator of the punishment-execution policy of our state based on humanistic principles.

Sabina Aliyeva presented the documents on their release to the pardoned women, congratulated them and their family members, and urged them to use the opportunities created in our country for ensuring the rights of those released from penitentiary institutions, their integration into society and social adaptation, and to remain loyal to statehood.

The pardoned persons expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the humane policy that has been carried out continuously.

It should be noted that among the pardoned persons there are persons who were included in the relevant list based on the petitions of the Ombudsman.