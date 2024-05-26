King of Thailand congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

26 May 2024 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, allow me to extend my cordial congratulations and best wishes for the good health and happiness of Your Excellency, as well as for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

Thailand and the Republic of Azerbaijan have enjoyed a fast-growing relationship in multiple areas of common endeavor. I am confident that, with our shared commitment and mutual support, we will continue working closely together to seek more opportunities to strengthen and expand our cooperation in trade, tourism, education, and clean energy, thereby yielding greater benefits for our countries and peoples.

Sincerely,

Maha Vajiralongkorn

King of Thailand

---

