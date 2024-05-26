Ministry of Internal Affairs carries out measures against cyber fraud and bank card theft in Jalilabad [PHOTOS]

26 May 2024 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has carried out measures against cyber fraud and bank card theft in Jalilabad district, Azernews reports.

Employees of the Jalilabad District Police Department have hung information boards near public catering facilities, payment terminals and ATMs for the purpose of cyber awareness of citizens.

These boards provide detailed information on the most common techniques used by cybercriminals.

In addition, during educational talks, police officers gave recommendations to citizens about cyber security rules and pointed out the inadmissibility of providing bank and personal information to the other party. Citizens have been advised to be vigilant in this regard and to report to the police if they encounter cybercrime cases.

