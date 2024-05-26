National team reaches finals of European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises has reached both finals of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Azernews reports.

The team which included Gullu Agalarzadeh, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova and Zeynab Hummatova reached the finals of the exercises with three ribbons and two balls, as well as the finals of the program with five hoops.

The juniors Govhar Ibragimova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Shams Aghahuseynova and Fidan Gurbanli claimed bronze in the team competition.

It should be noted that the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is a licence for the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games. The competition will be concluded on May 26.

Launched in 1978, the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships are the European championships for the sport of rhythmic gymnastics.

The European Championships and the European Junior Championships were united in 1993. Prior to 2006, they were called the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. The competition is organised by the European Union of Gymnastics.

A total of 302 gymnasts are competing at the European Championship in Hungary for a licence to the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

