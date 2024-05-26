President of Cuba congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

26 May 2024 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, I would like to once again express our desire to continue our efforts towards strengthening the historical friendly relations and cooperation between our countries.

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez

President of the Republic of Cuba

