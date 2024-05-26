President of Mauritania congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

26 May 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency and dear Brother,

On the occasion of your country’s National Day celebrations, I am pleased to express the warmest congratulations to Your Excellency, wishing to the friendly people of Azerbaijan more progress and prosperity.

I also reiterate to Your Excellency our keenness to continue efforts to strengthen and develop the existing cooperative relations between our countries to serve the interests of our friendly peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency and dear brother, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Your brother,

Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani

President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

---

