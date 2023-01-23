Finland soon to decide on purchase of Israeli air defense systems

23 January 2023 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Finnish Defense Ministry is set to make a decision soon about the purchase of Israeli air defense systems, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported.

The ministry is choosing between two suppliers: Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, according to the report. The first producer is offering the Barak MX system, and the second the David’s Sling. Finland has shortlisted the two after also considering proposals from Germany, Norway, and the UK.

The ministry declined to elaborate about the potential deal.

