Sudanese Embassy celebrates Independence Day

3 January 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

In an atmosphere full of patriotic feelings, the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Baku held yesterday, Saturday, December 31, 2022, a reception on the occasion of the sixty-seventh anniversary of the glorious independence of Sudan (1956 - 2023), where the event was attended by all members of the Sudanese community resident in Azerbaijan and their families.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy, H.E. Mr. Mustafa Abdel Haleem, spoke at length about the symbolism of that memory, as Sudan is one of the first countries to gain its independence in the African continent, and supported other liberation movements in order to gain its independence and freedom, while saluting the first generation of the independence and national leaders at that time for their huge sacrifices which made Sudan a liberated and independent country on January 1, 1956.

In addition, the Head of the Sudanese diplomatic mission referred to the relentless efforts of the Embassy and its continuous endeavors to enhance the Sudanese-Azerbaijani bilateral cooperation in all fields, noting at the same time that the year 2022 witnessed the admissions of more Sudanese students to study in various Azerbaijani universities, especially Khazar University and the State University of Medicine.

It is worth remembering that Sudan is one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan and opened its current Embassy in February 1993.

