Iranian currency rates for December 28

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to December 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,745 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 28 Iranian rial on December 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,526 50,626 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,226 44,995 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,019 3,988 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,280 4,231 1 Danish krone DKK 6,018 5,995 1 Indian rupee INR 507 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,974 136,635 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,550 18,619 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,476 31,635 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,385 5,382 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,101 30,898 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,392 26,427 1 South African rand ZAR 2,427 2,464 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,246 2,251 1 Russian ruble RUB 599 608 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,320 28,161 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,193 31,059 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,530 39,494 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,149 1,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,669 31,694 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,715 8,732 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,035 6,012 100 Thai baths THB 121,413 120,670 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,497 9,493 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,994 32,807 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,745 44,592 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,122 9,102 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,557 15,624 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,684 2,694 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,795 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,717 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,276 76,026 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,113 4,117 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,975

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 326,560 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,525 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export

The price of 1 euro in this system is 312,680 rials, and the price of $1 is 293,497 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 420,000-423,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 447,000-450,000 rials.

