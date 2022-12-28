Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 28 2022

Iranian currency rates for December 28

28 December 2022 19:45 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 28

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to December 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,745 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 28

Iranian rial on December 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,526

50,626

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,226

44,995

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,019

3,988

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,280

4,231

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,018

5,995

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,974

136,635

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,550

18,619

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,476

31,635

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,385

5,382

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,101

30,898

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,392

26,427

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,427

2,464

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,246

2,251

1 Russian ruble

RUB

599

608

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,320

28,161

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,193

31,059

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,530

39,494

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,149

1,149

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,669

31,694

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,715

8,732

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,035

6,012

100 Thai baths

THB

121,413

120,670

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,497

9,493

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,994

32,807

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,745

44,592

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,122

9,102

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,557

15,624

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,684

2,694

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,795

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,717

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,276

76,026

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,113

4,117

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,975

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 326,560 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,525 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export

The price of 1 euro in this system is 312,680 rials, and the price of $1 is 293,497 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 420,000-423,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 447,000-450,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more