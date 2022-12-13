Vice Premier of the State Council of China visits Uzbekistan

13 December 2022 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On 9-10 December, a delegation led by Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Hu Chunhua visited Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

On 9 December, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov met with a Chinese delegation.

At the meeting, it was noted that sincere and friendly relations between the leaders of Uzbekistan and China, based on the principles of mutual trust, serve as an important factor in the development of bilateral relations.

China is traditionally one of the leading and reliable partners of Uzbekistan. Trade, economic and investment cooperation is rapidly developing. By the end of 2021, mutual trade between Uzbekistan and China amounted to almost US$8 billion. The leaders of the two countries decided to increase this figure to US$10 billion in the near future.

Cooperation in the field of investments and modern technologies is also steadily developing.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz