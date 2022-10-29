Ed Sheeran to shoot documentary

29 October 2022 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has revealed exciting news for his fans, Azernews reports via Music Times.

During his sit-down interview with the Breakfast Club, the pop singer announced a new documentary.

"We are shooting a documentary at the minute around my life and there was a big conversation about what to include. As long as it's honest and it links in with a theme of something that's in a song- there is no point in putting something in if it's detrimental to my life," he said.

Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists.

He has 101 million RIAA-certified units in the US, and two of his albums are on the list of the best-selling albums in UK chart history.

In 2019, the Official Charts Company named him the artist of the decade, with the most combined success in the UK album and singles charts in the 2010s.

Globally, Spotify named him the second most streamed artist of the decade.

---

