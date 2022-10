26 October 2022 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Armenia intends to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan by the end of 2022, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated on October 26 at the Armenian government's meeting, Trend reports via TASS.

"To be honest, I want it to be signed before the end of this year," Pashinyan said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz