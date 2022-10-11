Last round of International Debate Championship held in Uzbekistan [PHOTO]

11 October 2022 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

According to the memorandum recently signed between the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) and the Youth Affairs Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the next round of the ICYF-ERC International Debate Championship was held in Tashkent with the organization of both institutions and the support of the Youth Union of Uzbekistan, Youth Entrepreneurship Support Center of Uzbekistan and Westminster International University in Tashkent. It should be noted that this is the last event held under the program of the International Debate Championship held by ICYF-ERC this year.

Teams, selected for their special talent and activity, representing 8 universities, operating in Tashkent, such as the Singapore Management Development Institute in Tashkent, University of World Economy and Diplomacy, TMC Institute in Tashkent, Westminster International University in Tashkent, Webster University in Tashkent, Amity University in Tashkent, Tashkent State University of Law participated in this debate championship. At the event, debates were mainly held on the topics of "the development of artificial intelligence will help humanity", "bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies should be encouraged", "modern technology creates unemployment" and "technological progress has a positive impact on human life".

Tashkent State Law University was selected as the winning team of the debate championship and was awarded with prizes, including the right to participate in the International Debate Championship, which is planned to be held very soon. The "best" speaker of the championship was awarded with a special gift.

At the end of the event, Aydan Baghirli, a representative of ICYF-ERC, read a congratulatory letter on behalf of Vusal Gurbanov, the acting Director General of the organization, addressed to the winners and young participants who showed special activity.

It should be noted that this international project, which aims to increase the intellectual level and leadership skills of young people in the OIC space, was initially held at the national stage for each country, followed by the international competition that is going to be held with the participation of the winning teams from each country. With the initiative of ICYF-ERC, this project was held for the first time in February of this year at the national level in Azerbaijan. Based on the experience gained in Azerbaijan, it was decided to organize these competitions in other countries in the next months by the ICYF-ERC.

It should be noted that this year Debate championships were held in Azerbaijan, Tatarstan (RF), Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

