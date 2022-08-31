US administration to ask Congress to approve sale of $1.1 bln worth of weapons to Taiwan

31 August 2022 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The US administration plans to send a request to the Congress to sell $1.1 billion worth of weapons to Taiwan, Trend reports citing TASS.

The package, still in early stage of reviewing, includes 60 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles ($355 million), 100 air-to-air AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder missiles ($85.6 million), as well as prolongation of the contract on radars worth $655.4 million. The Sidewinder missiles will be installed on F-16 fighters, bought from the US earlier.

According to the report, the lawmakers will most likely approve the request, but the process may be delayed, because Congressional summer holidays end only next week. The US Department of State refused to comment on the information contained in the request.

