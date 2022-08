30 August 2022 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Disruptions in operation of Twitter have been registered in a number of countries, according to the Downdetector website, Trend reports citing TASS.

The majority of complaints come from Poland, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France. Most users complain about the website operation.

Service disruptions were also registered in Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden.

