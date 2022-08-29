Iranian currency rates for August 29

29 August 2022 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to August 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,856 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 29 Iranian rial on August 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,317 49,282 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,498 43,452 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,932 3,936 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,283 4,293 1 Danish krone DKK 5,627 5,626 1 Indian rupee INR 526 526 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,517 136,516 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,051 19,049 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,527 30,509 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,192 32,225 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,766 25,768 1 South African rand ZAR 2,488 2,489 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,312 2,314 1 Russian ruble RUB 695 697 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,986 28,960 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,147 30,135 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,152 44,148 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,161 1,161 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,801 32,801 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,553 8,546 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,120 6,114 100 Thai baths THB 115,970 115,970 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,401 9,401 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,291 31,313 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,856 41,861 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,867 8,864 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,644 14,644 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,832 2,834 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,633 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,703 24,703 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,750 74,751 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,126 4,126 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,779 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,738 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,040 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,955 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials.

