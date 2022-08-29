Georgia's foreign trade turnover increases in 7M2022
By Trend
The value of Georgia's foreign trade turnover increased from January through July 2022, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover (excluding non-declared trade) from January through July of this year amounted to $10.1 billion, which is an increase of 35.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2021 ($7.5 billion).
Georgia in the reporting period exported goods worth $3 billion, which is an increase of 36.3 percent, compared to $2.2 billion over the same period of last year.
Meanwhile, the total amount of Georgia's imports amounted to $7 billion in seven months of 2022, which is an increase of 34.8 percent, compared to the similar period of 2021 ($5.2 billion).
