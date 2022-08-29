Georgia's foreign trade turnover increases in 7M2022

29 August 2022 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The value of Georgia's foreign trade turnover increased from January through July 2022, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover (excluding non-declared trade) from January through July of this year amounted to $10.1 billion, which is an increase of 35.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2021 ($7.5 billion).

Georgia in the reporting period exported goods worth $3 billion, which is an increase of 36.3 percent, compared to $2.2 billion over the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the total amount of Georgia's imports amounted to $7 billion in seven months of 2022, which is an increase of 34.8 percent, compared to the similar period of 2021 ($5.2 billion).

