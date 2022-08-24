Cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea can become an "exemplary model" of economic interaction in Eurasia

24 August 2022 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea within the framework of STEP can become an "exemplary model" of economic interaction in Eurasia. Professor of the Department of International Relations of Seoul National University Shin Beom Shik shared this assessment, speaking at the expert forum "Uzbekistan - Korea: a look into the future", held in Tashkent, Trend reports citing UZDAILY.

As the Korean expert noted, the “Sustainable Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement” (STEP) between Uzbekistan and South Korea will allow Tashkent to introduce advanced forms of interaction in foreign trade, facilitate procedures related to foreign trade operations and stimulate exports.

According to Shin Beom Shik, the successful completion of the STEP negotiations between the two countries could become a "model" for economic cooperation for concluding trade agreements with other developing countries in the Eurasian space.

More than 25 leading experts and heads of think tanks, representatives of the research and educational institutions of the two countries are taking part in the Uzbek-South Korean event, which was organized by the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the assistance of the University of World Economy and Diplomacy in partnership with the Secretariat of the Republic of Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum.

