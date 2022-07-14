Turkish UAVs make headlines in British press

14 July 2022 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

The Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAVs, which the rest of the world covets and rewrite the rules of modern warfare, have grabbed headlines of the British press, Yeni Shafak reports.

The Telegraph investigated the Bayraktar TB2's production location and spoke with Baykar's Technology Leader Selcuk Bayraktar.

Natalya Vasilyeva of The Telegraph's Russia correspondent writes that "employees are fitting pieces to the hub of the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle at a closely guarded plant in Istanbul".

Her article begins by mentioning the impact of the Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"At the time, no one imagined that a technological business that would become a global brand would emerge from Turkey," Selcuk Bayraktar said in an interview with The Telegraph.

He claimed that the goal of creating drones is not for profit, but to make Turkiye independent and powerful, by developing high-tech aviation for the nation.

The article further emphasizes that Bayraktar is always at the helm of the operation and practically lives in the plant.

The article also adds that Bayraktar TB2 drones were the key to Azerbaijan's win over the Armenian forces in 2020 and put an end to the escalation of the long-standing conflict over the separatist enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the meantime, Turkiye continues to work on its domestic National Combat Aircraft project. Turkish defense industry companies began to transfer their experience and knowledge to the Turkish Aerospace Industries' National Combat Aircraft (TAI). The aircraft, which is expected to be released from the hangar in 2023, has been ordered.

Baykar is a private Turkish defense company specializing in UAVs and artificial intelligence, which was founded with 100 percent domestic capital in 1984 under Baykar Makina by Ozdemir Bayraktar.

The company’s primary goals were the production of automotive parts such as engines, pumps, and spare parts to ensure the localization of the automotive industry in Turkey.

In the 2000s, the company took steps toward producing unmanned aerial vehicles in line with the developments and progress in the aviation sector.

---

