Japan gets zero-energy factory

A Japanese electronics equipment maker has pulled the wraps off a factory that effectively consumes no energy, Trend reports citing NHK.

Oki Electric Industry showed off the communications equipment facility north of Tokyo. It has a floor space of over 1.8 thousand square meters, making it Japan's first large plant certified as a net zero energy building.

Solar panels on the roof help keep the factory running.

Energy-saving features make sure the power is not wasted, including a system that automatically adjusts lighting and air conditioning based on operations.

There are also advanced technologies to maximize efficiency. Projection mapping shows workers how to assemble parts. An AI imaging system analyzes if they are following the best procedures.

The factory produces telephones and wireless communications equipment among other products.

Mori Takahiro, Chief Operating Officer at Oki Electric Industry, says, "Production is the core of what manufacturers do. We need to constantly look at ways of improving it to meet the demands of changing times."

Construction of the facility cost about 44 million dollars.

