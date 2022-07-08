BTS confirmed as 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors [PHOTO]

8 July 2022 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous boy band BTS has been confirmed as the 2030 Busan World Expo Official Ambassadors, Azernews reports, citing Billboard.

The 21st-century K-pop icons will hold a concert to help South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

As allkpop reports, Mayor Park Hyung Joon of the city of Busan sent out a public request for BTS to act as ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

"The 2030 Busan World Expo is a mega event with the ability to bring in three times the amount of economic prosperity as the Olympics or the World Cup. The Expo will serve as an important milestone in raising South Korea's status as a hub of economy, culture, arts, and numerous other fields, and if BTS were to join us on this journey, it would be a great strength," the mayor commented.

World Expos, officially known as International Registered Exhibitions, are a global gathering of nations dedicated to finding solutions to pressing challenges of the modern time.

Potential host countries may apply to host the 2030 expo between six and nine years before its proposed opening date.

Once one country has submitted an application, alternative countries have six months to submit theirs.

If Busan succeeds in its bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the city will host a number of exhibitions focused on new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 6G, smart airports, and seaports will be presented as part of the event. For more detailed information, please visit the following website.

---

