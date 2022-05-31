Turkmenistan and US intend to develop cooperation in investment sphere

31 May 2022 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-US Business Council, and John Reese, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Nicklaus Companies, Trend reports citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

During the meeting, issues related to investments of the US business community in the development of the Turkmen economy, as well as active participation in large-scale projects and programs of Turkmenistan were discussed.

Businessmen announced the desire of US companies specializing in sports to support the development of such a popular sport as golf in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan is open to constructive cooperation and welcomes the desire of US business circles to strengthen their positions in the Turkmen market, Berdimuhamedov noted.

Speaking about the opening prospects of bilateral business cooperation, taking into account the accumulated rich experience of joint work, he confirmed the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider new proposals for further expansion of traditional cooperation.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz