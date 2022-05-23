Official outlines problems with secondary education in Iran

23 May 2022 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The situation with secondary education in Iran is unsatisfactory, Director General of the Primary Education Department of the Ministry of Education of Iran Mohammad Hossein Hosseini said, Trend reports citing ISNA.

According to Hosseini, there are currently 935,000 students in Iran who have dropped out of school, for various reasons. About 185,000 students dropped out of school due to distance from schools, lack of access to school, etc., and about 750,000 students because of poor financial situation, social problems, etc.

"If one group of students in Iran receives low-quality education, and the other one - high-quality, costly education, this creates a gap," he said. "This results in big negative consequences in the future."

More than 15.3 million (15,375,677) students were registered to study in Iran for the current academic year in the country (September 23, 2021 through September 22, 2022).

