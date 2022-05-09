By Trend

During a meeting with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that Ukraine would be able to overcome all challenges through joint efforts, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"Canada is among the leaders in supporting Ukraine in the fight for its freedom. The fact that Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau is next to the Ukrainian people today means a lot to us. I believe that by joint efforts we will be able to overcome all challenges," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

