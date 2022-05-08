By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to May 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,310 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 8 Iranian rial on May 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,818 51,858 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,466 42,616 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,222 4,233 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,431 4,441 1 Danish krone DKK 5,955 5,970 1 Indian rupee INR 546 546 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,781 136,768 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 22,618 22,546 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,167 32,220 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,535 32,584 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,922 26,995 1 South African rand ZAR 2,623 2,627 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,811 2,809 1 Russian ruble RUB 615 615 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,735 29,788 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,314 30,338 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,240 48,715 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,090 34,103 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,780 8,772 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,301 6,301 100 Thai baths THB 122,317 122,418 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,611 9,612 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,056 33,108 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,310 44,407 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,565 9,563 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,854 13,909 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,900 2,901 1 Afghan afghani AFN 488 488 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,451 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,106 80,125 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,371 3,371 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,006 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,332 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,186 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,721 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,972 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 278,000-281,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 297,000-300,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz