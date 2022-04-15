By Trend

A total of 2,880 new industrial enterprises were put into operation in Iran's industrial parks, over the last Iranian year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022), Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran and Head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), Ali Rasoulian said in a press conference, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Rasoulian, this is an increase of 13 percent compared to the preceding Iranian year (March 20, 2020 through March 20, 2021).

The official said that of these, 760 industrial enterprises were put into operation in the country during the current Iranian government's term (which has been power since August 2021).

The deputy minister also added that currently, 4,168 industrial enterprises in the country are being supplied with necessary equipment.

"In addition, 70 small workshops were put into operation in Iran’s industrial parks within last Iranian year. Thus, there are currently 1,430 small workshops operating in country’s industrial parks," he noted.

At the same time, there are 3,300 low-production enterprises in the country, which can be increased, Rasoulian said.

---

