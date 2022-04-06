By Trend

Georgia stands 50-th in the ranking of world passports as of April 5, 2022, Trend reports, citing the quarterly report from Henley & Partners citizenship planning firm.

According to the company, Georgia has significantly improved its position due to being granted visa-free access from the countries of the Schengen Area in 2017.

All the countries of the post-Soviet space have shown an increase in the mentioned rating over the past decade. The number of visa-free destinations available to Georgia has increased from 56 to 115 in 13 years, the report said.

London-based Henley & Partners is the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment.

