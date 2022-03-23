By Trend

The first batch of Pfizer’s Covid-19 pills Paxlovid has arrived in Georgia on Tuesday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to Health Ministry, patients would receive the pills free of charge.

Paxlovid is the most effective tool in treating COVID-19. It reduces hospitalizations in high-risk patients by around 90%.

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have authorized Pfizer’s Paxlovid. The drug is already widely used in the United States and European countries.

---