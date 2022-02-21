By Trend

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) will offer Turkmenistan its expertise in addressing such areas as resource efficiency and cleaner production, biosafety, water management, renewable energy, and industrial energy efficiency, UNIDO told Trend.

In addition, the organization is keen on continuing its partnership with the government of Turkmenistan in the modernization of Turkmenistan’s industrial sector, as well as in the promotion of industrial zones, science, eco- and technology parks, the development of a quality infrastructure, investment and technology promotion.

According to the information, UNIDO will continue to strengthen its technical cooperation with the government of Turkmenistan and to provide its accumulated technical knowledge and expertise, as well as help the country access international platforms and broad networks to operationalize the country’s industrial development priorities.

"We believe this will support the fulfillment of the objectives set in the National Socio-Economic Development Programme of Turkmenistan for 2011–2030," UNIDO said.

It is noted that the organization is collaborating with the government of Turkmenistan in its efforts towards achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Moreover, it is also working in diversifying the country’s economy, promoting private sector development, strengthening agro-industries, protecting the environment, and facilitating the development of alternative energy sources as part of the 2021-2025 Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

According to the organization, UNIDO has a number of ongoing projects in Turkmenistan.

"We have been working in Turkmenistan on implementing two stages of the HCFC Phase-Out Management Plan (HPMP). The HPMP is a program that helps the country reduce its consumption of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HFCF), in line with the Montreal Protocol reduction schedule. HCFCs are controlled substances under the Montreal Protocol; they do not only deplete the ozone layer but also have high global warming potential," UNIDO said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz