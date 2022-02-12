By Trend

The Ambassador of Tajikistan Erkinkhon Rahmatullozoda met with the Chairman of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister in Brussels, Trend reports with reference to Khovar.

The meeting focused on the state and prospects of EU-Tajik relations, including parliamentary relations.

The parties also expressed their intentions and plans for their development.

They also discussed regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and the border between the two countries.

The parties agreed on the need to resolve the issues discussed in favor of peace and stability in the region.

Considering the upcoming visit of the delegation of the European Parliament to Tajikistan, the issues related to the visit were discussed and the need for an exchange of views on all issues of mutual interest were emphasized.

---

