By Trend

The security forces will take all the necessary measures to fully restore public order and security in Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting of the operational staff, Trend reports on Jan. 9 with reference to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the President ordered to create the governmental commission on the elimination of the consequences caused as a result of the riots in certain districts.

The President ordered to quickly restore the administrative buildings, social and utility facilities in Almaty city and other districts.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated the anti-terorrist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.

