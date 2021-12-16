By Osman Ozgan/Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Vice-President Fuat Oktay has said that the government will overcome all manipulations exerted on the country’s economy, Yeni Shafak has reported.

He made the remarks at the 2022 budget discussions conducted in the parliament, the report added.

“We will overcome the manipulative effects on our economy and make it history in the same way. We will resolutely continue our march towards a fully independent and prosperous Turkey, where only our nation has won and the profits have spread to all segments of society,” Oktay stressed.

He added that the government will ensure all necessary steps in full compliance with the principle of free-market economy and financial freedom.

Turkey will continue to establish confidence in all domestic and foreign investors and there will not be any other reason that can harm this trust, Oktay underlined.

He stated that disproportionate price increases and exchange rate fluctuations cannot and will not be the destiny of Turkey.

Speaking about the opposition’s behavior, Oktay said that the government’s implementation of independent policy is not supported by political parties such as CHP (Republican People's Party), IP (Good Party), and naturally HDP (Peoples' Democratic Party) with a national effort.

“We have seen a mise-en-scene of the CHP's way of governing the country. You [the opposition] keep on showing, you will learn and understand the value of our struggle for economic independence by living,” Oktay stressed.

He assured that the current state budget covers all the needs of the Turkish people and the things that Turkey mostly needs.

Touching on the criticism of economic policies, Oktay stated that Turkey has experienced great changes and progressed in every field over the past 19 years.

"Behind every step taken under the leadership of our president, there is great struggle and sacrifices. For years, we have been exposed to embargoes on security technologies and defence products, and there were times when we could not procure the necessary equipment when we needed it most. Every member of our Supreme Assembly knows this very well and every individual of 84 million knows it very well too,” Oktay stressed.

He added that in the past Turkey had to follow the innovations made abroad, especially in Europe.

"While we were a country that was seen only as a market for the technology produced, today we are talking about being a pioneer in many fields, not only in defence technologies but also in information and communication technologies," Oktay underlined.

He stated that Turkey is determined to channel investments into employment, production, design and research and development activities by ensuring the country’s political and economic security.

With the strong political will of the past 19 years and especially, after the presidential government system, the government has enough determination and opportunities to face new challenges, Oktay said.

The vice-president underlined that the government showed great management skills in fighting terrorist organizations and the negative results of the pandemic to provide the nation’s wellbeing.

He pointed out that the government aims for permanent stability focused on investment, employment, production, export and growth in the economy.

Oktay noted that there was significant growth in the country’s economy during the past period. He added that the industrial production index grew by 0.6 percent on a monthly basis and by 8.5 percent on an annual basis in October.

“In October, we achieved the current account surplus of $ 3.16 billion, the highest current account surplus of the past three years in the balance of payments,” Oktay stressed.

The government’s goal is to make a sustainable and permanent improvement in the balance of payments, he concluded.

