By Trend

U.S. President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday discussed cooperation in the Sahel and Indo-Pacific regions and agreed to meet in Rome later this month, said the White House, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Biden and Macron in a phone conversation discussed efforts to support stability and security in the Sahel, enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and enable a more capable European defense, according to a White House statement.

The two leaders will meet in Rome later this month to continue their conversation on bilateral cooperation, it added.

In a separate statement, the White House said Vice President Kamala Harris will visit France next month to meet with Macron and participate in the Paris Conference on Libya on Nov. 12.

In mid-September, the United States and Britain said they would support the Australian Navy in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines under a newly formed trilateral security pact known as AUKUS, depriving France of an existing contract to provide 12 conventional submarines to Australia.

