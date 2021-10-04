By Trend

USAID is assisting Kazakhstan in its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, Tahra Vose, Press Attache of the US Embassy in Kazakhstan, told Trend.

She noted that to reach that goal, Kazakhstan aims to produce 15 percent of their electricity from renewable energy by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050.

"In order to meet these goals, the country has to undertake a number of important upgrades and substantial modifications to the current system. Specifically, Kazakhstan must improve the flexibility of electricity generation, digitalize and modernize their electricity systems, and establish incentives for private sector investment," Vose said.

She added that USAID is assisting in all of these areas.

Vose also noted that Kazakhstan is on track to have more than 2,500 MW of wind and solar capacity installed by 2023, about half of which was already in place as of early-2021.

Previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

On behalf of the president, a concept for the low-carbon development of Kazakhstan until 2050 is being developed. The government is also working on the National Electricity Development Project; the country's energy balance is being prepared until 2035.

In addition to the commitments made by the republic to reduce greenhouse gases by 15 percent by 2030 from the 1990 level under the Paris Agreement (2015), the Head of State set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

