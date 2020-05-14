By Trend

The first tranche (Milestone 1) of pipes for the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) was successfully and timely completed as 37.6 km of pipes have been delivered to Bulgaria and located for storage in two warehouses near Haskovo and Dimitrovgrad, executive director of ICGB project company Teodora Georgieva told Trend.

She noted that so, far 15 km of pipes have been delivered and stored in Komotini.

Production and delivery of Milestone 1 was completed on 31.03 (a total of 47.0 km), added Georgieva.

"Line pipe production of Milestone 2 is completed (a total of 30km). Delivery of Milestone 2 started in Greece (07.04) – a total of 5520m stored in Komotini. Delivery of Milestone 2 in Bulgaria to commence end of April. Production of Milestone 3 is ongoing. Corinth Pipeworks is currently working on deliveries for Milestone 2. Expected completion date is 30.05.2020," noted Georgieva.

The IGB Project (Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria) is being implemented by the joint venture company ICGB AD, registered in Bulgaria in 2011, with shareholders BEH EAD (50%) and IGI Poseidon (50%). The co-shareholder IGI Poseidon is a company, registered in Greece, with shareholders being the Greek public gas corporation DEPA SA (50%) and the Italian energy group Edison SpA (50 percent).

In accordance with its Statute, ICGB AD will be the owner of the IGB gas pipeline and will finance its realization, will allocate its capacity and will receive the revenue from the transportation of natural gas.

The IGB gas pipeline will be connected with the Greek national gas transmission system in the area of Komotini and with the Bulgarian national gas transmission system in the area of Stara Zagora. The planned length of the pipeline is 182 km, the pipeline diameter will be 32" and the projected capacity will be up to 3 bcm/y in the direction from Greece to Bulgaria. Depending on the interest from the market and the capacities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the pipeline is designed for increasing its capacity up to 5 bcm/y for following up the market evolution thus allowing physical reverse flow (from Bulgaria to Greece) with the additional installation of a compressor station. A Memorandum for cooperation between ICGB AD and TAP AG has been signed concerning joint actions in relation to future connection between the IGB pipeline and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

---

