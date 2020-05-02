By Trend

Export of grains and legumes from Turkey to Turkmenistan increased by almost 46.2 percent from January through March 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, making up over $6.9 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

Turkey’s export of grains and legumes to Turkmenistan amounted to $2.5 million in March 2020, which is 30.2 percent more compared to March 2019.

From January through March 2020, Turkey exported grains and legumes worth $1.8 billion to world markets, which is 5.8 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

According to the ministry, Turkey's export of these products made up 4.2 percent of the country’s total export in the 1st quarter of 2020.

In March 2020, Turkey exported grains and legumes worth $633.4 million to world markets, which is 7.9 percent more than in the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s export of grains and legumes in March 2020 made up 4.7 percent of the country’s total export.

Over the last 12 months, i.e. from March 2019 through March 2020, Turkey exported grains and legumes worth $6.8 billion.

