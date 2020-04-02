By Trend

Iran can export new coronavirus diagnostic tests to neighboring and regional countries, said Alireza Biglari Director General of Pasteur Institute in Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Biglari added that currently, five startup companies produce coronavirus diagnostic tests in Iran. The weekly production of one of these companies are 80,000 tests. Other companies have about the same amount of production.

The official said that the diagnostic test currently used in Iran has been approved by the World Health Organization. If the analysis process is carried out correctly, the results of the analysis can be trusted by more than 90 percent.

Biglari said that immediately after the first coronavirus diagnosis in Iran, the Qom and Tehran laboratories began operating and 60 laboratories were commissioned in 10 days.

The director said that more than 10,000 blood samples are analyzed daily in 90 laboratories in Iran at present adding that it is possible to increase this figure to 20,000 analyzes per day.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 47,500 people have been infected, 3,036 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 15,400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

