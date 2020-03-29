By Akbar Mammadov

Coronavirus infection is rapidly spreading among the Armenian military units.

Two more servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said on her Facebook page on March 27.

"Conditioned by the previously confirmed cases of coronavirus among three soldiers stationed in a non-combat military unit, 32 soldiers from the same unit were tested; another five soldiers also underwent testing. Thirty-five soldiers tested negative. However, two soldiers tested positive for COVID-19."

It should be noted that the country earlier confirmed three confirmed cases among the soldiers, meaning that the total number has reached 5.

According to the authorities, the country recorded 424 cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection, and three persons died.

