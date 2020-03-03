By Trend

Four people died from new coronavirus in Iranian East Azerbaijan province, said Rector of Tabriz University of Medical Sciences Mohammad Huseyn Sumi, Trend reports.

According to him, in total, 48 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the province. Test results come out gradually and the number of infected people may increase.

Rector noted that 20 tests for coronavirus from the last 54 taken showed a positive results.

He added that infected people receive treatment in hospitals in Tabriz.

The Ministry of Health, Medical and Medical Education of Iran on Monday has confirmed that 1501 people have been infected with the coronavirus, 66 people have died and 291 have recovered.

