By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree on the export of uranium worth over $1.14 billion to Japan in the period of 2023-2030, Uzbek media has reported.

Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine (NGMK) will oversee the export of the uranium to Japan.

The head of the Department of Foreign Economic Relations and Sales of the Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine, Khasan Safarov , said that NGMK is the only producer of natural uranium in the country and accounts for the bulk of the plant’s exports (over 90 percent). In particular, NGMK will supply uranium to Itochu in the amount of $510.1 million and Marubeni - $636.4 million.

Uranium is one of the export-oriented products in Uzbekistan.

The geography of uranium exports includes Japan, the U.S., India, China and South Korea. Today, Japanese companies such as Itochu and Marubeni are the main buyers of uranium mined by the plant.

