Turkmen officials met with the representatives of the Austrian business circles at the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Trend reports referring to the union.

The delegation was led by Vice President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Richard Schenz and Director of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Division of the Foreign Economic Department Gregor Postl.

Among the participants are the representatives of BS Global GmbH, Central National Gottesman, Engel Austria GmbH, Fhw Franz Haas Waffelmaschinen Gmbh, GasOil Technology, ILF Consulting Engineers, Primetals Technologies, Schrack Seconet AG, SML Maschinengesellschaft mbH, TenCate Geosynthetics, Trumer Schutzbauten.

The sides discussed the cooperation plans in such spheres as the distribution of soft drinks in Turkmenistan, the supply of meat processing equipment, recipes and integrated solutions for the production of sausages and confectionery products.

The possibilities of cooperation in the production of high-quality paper, cardboard, cellulose, as well as the use of road fencing systems on the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat, Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi highways, in the field of medical industry, construction and metallurgy were discussed.

Austria is exploring local projects in the field of agricultural processing and food production. The possibility of participation in the projects for the construction of livestock complexes in Turkmenistan, the supply of equipment for the production of meat and dairy products is being considered.

