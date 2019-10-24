By Trend

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting to discuss ongoing work to develop the oil and gas industry, Trend reports citing presidential press service.

The issues in the oil and gas industry were analyzed, and the importance of measures taken in recent years as part of the reforms to improve efficiency and improve the system of managing the industry was noted.

Instructions were given to take measures to fill in the possible backlogs by the end of the year, as well as to formulate a forecast for the production and distribution of oil, oil products, natural and liquefied gas for 2020.

Moreover, officials are to be hold personally responsible for finding additional reserves to increase the export of oil and gas products, and introducing a system for monitoring and recording production volumes by wells.

