An international exhibition-conference entitled "Main spheres of development of the Turkmen energy industry" is planned to be held in Ashgabat on September 12-14, 2019, Trend reports referring to the organizers of the event - the Ministry of Energy and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

There is the Concept to Develop the Electric Power Industry in 2013-2020 in Turkmenistan. According to the concept, six new power plants were built in different districts of the country.

Presently, Turkmen electricity is exported to Afghanistan and Iran. A project for the construction of a 500-kilovolt high-voltage power line in the direction of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan is being implemented. The prospects for supplies to the markets of the Caucasian and Central Asian countries are being considered.

Earlier it was reported that the total volume of electricity generated in Turkmenistan by 2024 is planned to be increased up to 33 billion kilowatt hours, which exceeds the current figures by almost 30 percent.

